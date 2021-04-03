DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $365.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.52 and a 200 day moving average of $368.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.03, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.00 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,280 shares of company stock valued at $33,475,042. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

