Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DWNI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €45.37 ($53.38).

FRA DWNI opened at €40.65 ($47.82) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.03.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

