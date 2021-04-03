Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Maxim Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.3908 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

