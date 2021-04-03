Desjardins Weighs in on Dollarama Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOL. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.27.

TSE:DOL opened at C$57.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.95. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$37.20 and a 12 month high of C$57.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.