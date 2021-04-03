Desjardins Raises Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Price Target to $220.00

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had its target price upped by Desjardins from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Lassonde Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

LSDAF stock opened at $131.01 on Tuesday.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, and pasta sauces.

