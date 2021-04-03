Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after buying an additional 1,259,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $951,194,000 after buying an additional 76,268 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after buying an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after buying an additional 186,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,761,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $330.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.81. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $118.44 and a 1 year high of $345.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $147,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,884.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,787,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,809,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,805 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

