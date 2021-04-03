DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

DaVita (NYSE:DVA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $118.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $127.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $105.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,843,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

