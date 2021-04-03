Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $49.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLAY. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.