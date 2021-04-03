Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.66

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSKE. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $559.90 million, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

