Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $160.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $141.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.57. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,271 shares of company stock worth $16,921,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 758,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.