Daniel T. Noreck Sells 3,000 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at $667,022.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $71.20 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.82.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.