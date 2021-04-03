DA Davidson Weighs in on Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.07.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,423 shares in the company, valued at $333,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $278,964.44. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,751 shares of company stock worth $569,431. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

