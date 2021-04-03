DA Davidson Weighs in on Alerus Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $529.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.31 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

