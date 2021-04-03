CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $132,000 in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,009,000 after buying an additional 52,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

