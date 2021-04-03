CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,949,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,067 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

KO opened at $52.51 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

