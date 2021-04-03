Curran Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BYLD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 34,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,926. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60.

