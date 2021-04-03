Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,091 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,162 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.03. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

