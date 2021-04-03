Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

VDC stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.72. The stock had a trading volume of 161,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,002. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.31 and a twelve month high of $180.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.95.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

