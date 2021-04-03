Curran Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 8.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 498,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.34 on Friday, reaching $261.38. 959,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.52 and a 1-year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

