Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,928. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.46. The stock had a trading volume of 226,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.42 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

