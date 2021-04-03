Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at HC Wainwright

Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cullinan Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cullinan Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cullinan Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cullinan Management alerts:

Shares of CGEM opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. Cullinan Management has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.