CUDOS (CUDOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.76 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $31.76 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS token can now be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CUDOS has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00075544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00289525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.40 or 0.00796735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00091241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010377 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,934,213 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

