CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CEVMF stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.