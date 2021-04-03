CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CEVMF stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.