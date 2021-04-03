CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,428,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $401,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 46,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,070,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,927,000 after buying an additional 76,753 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $666,341,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.06. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $98.08.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.