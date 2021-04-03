CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CSX were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after buying an additional 250,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CSX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 578,571 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,351,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $97.26 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $98.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.