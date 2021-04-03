Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Stock Price Up 7%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 159,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 188,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

CRKN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.87.

There is no company description available for Crown Electrokinetics Corp..

