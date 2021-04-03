Crown (CRW) Achieves Market Cap of $5.17 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $27,896.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,604.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $579.26 or 0.00971842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.64 or 0.00403730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00059658 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002139 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,880,010 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

