Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CROMF remained flat at $$12.54 during trading hours on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

