Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 7.24% of Criteo worth $89,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845 in the last 90 days. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.79.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $37.18.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

