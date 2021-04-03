Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.79.

CRTO stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Criteo by 963.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,015 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,475,000 after buying an additional 109,907 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

