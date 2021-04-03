Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBK opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.