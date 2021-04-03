Credit Suisse AG Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASTE. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $14,268,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $13,713,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,116,000 after purchasing an additional 139,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,531,000 after purchasing an additional 116,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 81,595 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASTE shares. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upped their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASTE stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average is $61.42.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

