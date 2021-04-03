Credit Suisse AG Acquires 16,187 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Deluxe worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,661,000 after acquiring an additional 390,408 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Deluxe by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of DLX opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.