Credicorp’s (BAP) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.83.

Credicorp stock opened at $137.54 on Tuesday. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.61. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

