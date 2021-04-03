Cred (LBA) Market Cap Tops $8.76 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Cred coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a total market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.79 or 0.00681193 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00071169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00027979 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

