Cream Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.13 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $142.33 or 0.00238549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $87.73 million and $9.13 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00287558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.07 or 0.00818044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00092041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

