Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

