ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Short Interest Update

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,360,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the February 28th total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at $623,389.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.