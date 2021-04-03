Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at about $881,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

