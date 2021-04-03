Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 88,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,035,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

