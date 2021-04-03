Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.09

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 68285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYH shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

