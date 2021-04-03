Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,554 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Comfort Systems USA worth $39,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,909,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after purchasing an additional 275,917 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,623,000 after purchasing an additional 150,014 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $7,515,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 97,465 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other Comfort Systems USA news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,311. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $698.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.