Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $835.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce $835.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $821.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $846.21 million. Colfax posted sales of $816.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $44.36 on Friday. Colfax has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -887.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.