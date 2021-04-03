Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Trading 7.9% Higher

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.16 and last traded at $45.15. 12,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 716,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Get Cohu alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,920,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,573,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,712,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,482,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.