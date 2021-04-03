Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,636 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,943 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $70,226,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

