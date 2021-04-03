Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $105.39

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$105.39 and traded as high as C$118.54. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$118.36, with a volume of 25,582 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$123.64.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$117.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.41. The firm has a market cap of C$5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$613.30 million. Analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 8.9999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.