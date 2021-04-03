CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 397,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.02 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

