CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Price Target Raised to GBX 550

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital raised CMC Markets to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

CMCX stock opened at GBX 511 ($6.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 511 ($6.68). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 427.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 386.64.

In related news, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total value of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

