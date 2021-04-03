Clever DeFi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $232,069.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $232,069.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.74 or 0.00014879 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00074663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00297769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00091008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.72 or 0.00749891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00027683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 601,634 coins and its circulating supply is 600,224 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

