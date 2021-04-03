ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Up 32.8% in March

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,669,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 69,287 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $51.13 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46.

